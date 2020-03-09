Sharad Pawar led non-Congress group demands relase of political detainees in J&K

Irked by Congress' solo act on issues such as the anti-CAA protests, NCP supremo leaders of six political parties, led by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, on Monday joined hands to demand release of all political detainees in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pawar, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, RJD's Manoj Jha and former BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie also demanded a complete and verifiable restoration of rights and freedoms of the people of Kashmir.

Congress and other fellow travellers of the opposition group such as SP, BSP, AAP, a host of Kerala parties were not made signatories to the letter issued through Pawar's office here.

“Nothing exemplifies this more starkly than the continuing detention, on flimsiest of grounds, of three former Chief Ministers of Jammu & Kashmir — Dr Farooq Abdullah, Shri Omar Abdullah and Smt Mehbooba Mufti — for over seven months,” said a joint statement issued here.

The leaders said the continued detention of three former chief ministers and prolonged lockdown in J&K has exposed the claims of normalcy made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“It is our bounden duty to demand the immediate release of the three former Chief Ministers of J&K and all the other political detainees,” the statement said.

The decision to issue a joint statement came after the Congress broke ranks with the opposition and took an independent stand on the anti-CAA protests and the Delhi riots, in a bid to convey its role as a “bigger partner” in the grouping.

Congress, which has lost two consecutive Lok Sabha elections, has been eyeing a larger share in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, but have been given the cold shouldered by alliance partners in Maharashtra, Bihar and Tamil Nadu.