Sharad Pawar meets Mallikarjun Kharge & Rahul Gandhi in an effort to forge unity within Opposition

Efforts to forge unity within the Opposition is gathering momentum with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Thursday night holding discussions with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi on the way ahead.

Separately, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar had separate meetings with CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and his CPI counterpart D Raja, amid indications emerging that the Opposition leaders are planning to hold a bigger meeting within two-three weeks.

Pawar’s meeting with the Congress leadership came a day after Nitish and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav held a meeting with the Congress leadership to finetune strategy on bringing in maximum number of parties, including those who are not favouring the Congress. Nitish also met AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

Kharge said they held a discussion on the future course of action. He tweeted after the meeting, "Stronger, together! We stand united for a better, brighter and an equal future for our people." Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal was also present in the meeting leaders had with Pawar.

Stronger, together ! We stand united for a better, brighter and an equal future for our people. Along with Shri @RahulGandhi ji met @NCPspeaks President, Shri @PawarSpeaks ji and had a discussion on the future course of action. pic.twitter.com/EIMPtA15cM — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 13, 2023

Talking to media after the meeting, Pawar said that there is a need to talk to leaders like Trinamool Congress’ Mamata Banerjee and AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal who are not part of the process initiated while emphasising the need for forging unity among like-minded parties to fight the BJP.

Kharge said he was happy that Pawar flew from Mumbai to guide them in the process of forging unity. “To save the country and democracy and keep the Constitution safe, for freedom of speech and expression, for employment of youth and issues like inflation and misuse of autonomous bodies, we are ready to fight as one. We will talk to everyone one by one. Pawar Sahab too says the same,” he said.

Rahul said this is a beginning and all parties are committed to take forward the process of Opposition unity.

The NCP chief had shocked the Opposition last week by publicly supporting the Adani Group, whom the other parties are fighting against following allegations of stock manipulation and fraud. He found fault with the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe but later said he did not have any problem with it. (ENDS)