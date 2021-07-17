Sharad Pawar, PM Modi hold meeting on 'issues of national interest'

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag concerns over the new ministry of cooperation and discuss the emerging Covid-19 situation across the country.

Pawar's meeting with Modi lasted for nearly 50 minutes and the former Defence Minister insisted that politics was not on the agenda of the meeting.

“Had a discussion on various issues of national interest,” Pawar said referring to his meeting with the Prime Minister.

The NCP supremo is also learnt to have flagged concerns over the Reserve Bank of India gaining direct supervision over urban cooperative banks, including the superseding board of directors after consultation with the state government.

The Modi government's decision to create a new Ministry of Cooperation also came up for discussion during the meeting. Opposition parties had slammed the decision to create a ministry of cooperation, but Pawar had struck a different line contending that its jurisdiction will not extend to state cooperatives that are governed by laws passed by the respective state governments.

Modi and Pawar also discussed ways to step up the vaccination drive against Covid-19

The octogenarian leader has had a slew of meetings since Saturday when the newly appointed Leader of the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal called on him. Pawar also had a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who briefed him about the situation on the border with China.