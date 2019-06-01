Sharad Pawar rules out NCP-Cong merger

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday ruled out speculations of his party's merger with Congress by terming these as mere rumours.

Addressing a meeting of the NCP called to review the party's performance in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls and prepare for the forthcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, he said that the NCP is an independent party and has its own identity.

"These (speculations of NCP merging with the Congress) are rumours," he said.

According to him, the rumours have been floated by a section of media that does not want the Congress-NCP alliance to stay.

The rumours started on Thursday following a meeting of Pawar and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Reports had suggested that Pawar gave the offer to the Congress for the Opposition benches to claim the post of Leader of Opposition.

The strength of the Congress is 52 in the 543-member Lok Sabha and to stake claim for the post of Leader of Opposition it needed 55 MPs.

The NCP had won five seats— four in Maharashtra and one in Lakshadweep.