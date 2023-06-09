Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut get death threats; Supriya Sule seeks Amit Shah's intervention

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut received fresh death threats from unknown persons on Friday.

Pawar has been warned via a Twitter message threatening that he will meet the same fate as Dr Narendra Dabholkar (the rationalist who was shot dead in Pune in August 2013).

Meanwhile, NCP MP Supriya Sule also said she had received a threat for Sharad Pawar on WhatsApp, according to news agency ANI.

Calling such actions "low-level politics", Sule urged Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to look into the matter.

#WATCH | Mumbai | "I received a message on WhatsApp for Pawar Sahab. He has been threatened through a website. So, I have come to the Police demanding justice. I urge Maharashtra Home Minister and Union Home Minister. Such actions are low-level politics and this should stop..,"… pic.twitter.com/C7zwuJlzQq — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray faction MLA Sunil Raut said his brother and MP Sanjay Raut has also received death threat calls. Raut has been served an ultimatum to stop his 'morning loudspeakers' within a month failing which he would be "sprayed with bullets". He added that Mumbai Police Commissioner and state Home Minister have been informed regarding the incident.

Both Sharad Pawar and Sanjay Raut are considered the chief architects of the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena (UBT) MVA alliance which ruled for over 30 months till the former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray government was toppled in June 2022.

Bharatiya Janata Party state President Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the threat to Pawar is a matter of concern and urged the police to take urgent action in the matter.

More details are awaited.