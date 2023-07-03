Sharad Pawar says nephew's rebellion doesn't have his blessings

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday rejected speculation that his nephew Ajit Pawar's rebellion has his blessings. Addressing a press conference here, Sharad Pawar said he has launched a statewide tour to strengthen the NCP and boost the confidence of party workers, unfazed by actions of a few leaders.

He also said the Congress was justified in claiming the post of Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly.

The NCP chief also said he doesn't do politics by harbouring malaise against anyone.

The Congress currently has 45 MLAs in the 288-member state Assembly.

The NCP has 53 MLAs. The Ajit Pawar camp and the BJP have claimed the support of more than 40 NCP MLAs. On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-BJP government. Asked whether Ajit Pawar's rebellion on Sunday had his blessings, the NCP chief said, "It is a mean thing to say. Only those with a mean and low intellect can say this." "I have set out on a tour of the state and galvanize the cadre. They should not feel disillusioned with what some leaders have done," Sharad Pawar said.

He also said the Congress currently has the highest number of seats in the opposition bloc in Maharashtra and its claim for the post of leader of opposition (LoP) post is justified.

The party which has the strength can demand the post, he said.

"As per my information, the Congress has more numbers (than NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction), so its demand for the LoP post is right," Sharad Pawar said.

State NCP chief Jayant Patil has sent a letter to state Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to appoint party MLA Jitendra Awhad as the leader of opposition.

Congress leader Vijay Waddetiwar on Monday said his party should claim the LoP's post. He also said a decision on it will be taken on Tuesday at the Congress Legislature Party meeting.

Asked about Jayant Patil's petition to the speaker seeking disqualification of Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP leaders who joined the ruling alliance, Sharad Pawar said, "I don't know what exactly Patil has done because I left the house in the morning, but Patil is known for working as per rules and regulations."

"I will not take any decision on whether disqualification needs to be done or not. The decision will be taken by Jayant Patil and his other colleagues. That is his prerogative. One thing is clear that whatever they (Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs) have done is not right, but I don't do politics by harbouring malaise against anyone," he said.