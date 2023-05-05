Sharad Pawar to stay on as NCP president

Ending the three-day intense political drama in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar on Friday evening withdrew his resignation as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President bowing down to the requests of the second-rung leadership and lakhs of party workers.

However, the 82-year-old Pawar made it clear that there has to be a succession plan in the party.

On 2 May, at the launch of “Lok Maze Sangati’ (People are My Companions), the revised edition of his 2015 memoirs, Pawar abruptly announced his resignation, shocking one and all.

Pawar had constituted a committee to look for his successor, which met on Friday and rejected the resignation and later conveyed it to the veteran politician.

The resignation had also put a question mark on the Opposition unity in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“I am overwhelmed with the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you and honouring the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire,” Pawar said.

Pawar said that even though he was continuing in the post of President, he was of the clear opinion that there has to be a succession plan for any post or responsibility in the organization.

“In future, I will focus on making organizational changes in the party, assigning new responsibilities, and creating new leadership. I will also work vigorously for the growth of the organisation and take our ideology and goals of the party to the people,” he said.

Talking about the resignation, Pawar said: "After 63 years of long service in public life, it was my own decision to step down. But my decision evoked strong sentiments amongst the people. Party workers,

office bearers and my colleagues were disheartened to hear my decision. All my wishers unanimously appealed to me to reconsider my decision. At the same time, the leaders from various political parties, my colleagues and well-wishers from all over the country and especially from Maharashtra persuaded me to change my decision.”

“Your continuous support has been a real inspiration for me. I will be forever grateful to you, who have stood by me during my successes and all the challenges of my life. I reiterate that I accept the responsibility as the party President,” he said.