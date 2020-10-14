Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra Governor's 'language'

Concerned with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the reopening of place of worship, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the language used by the governor.

“I also appreciate the prerogative of the governor to convey his views to the chief minister. However, I am shocked and surprised to see the letter of the governor... And the kind of language used,” Pawar informed Modi, as the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress stood behind Thackeray and hit out at Koshyari.

“In the very Preamble of our Constitution, the word ‘secular’ is added that equates and shields all religions, and hence (the Chair) of the chief minister must uphold such tenets of the Constitution,” Pawar pointed out.