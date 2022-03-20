Sharad Yadav merges LJD with Lalu Prasad's RJD

Merger of our party with RJD is first step towards opposition unity, Yadav said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 20 2022, 12:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2022, 12:54 ist
LJD chief Sharad Yadav (left) and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Credit: PTI file photos

Former Union minister Sharad Yadav on Sunday merged his party Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led by Lalu Prasad Yadav at the former's residence in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said "merger of our party with RJD is first step towards opposition unity. It's imperative that whole opposition gets united across India to defeat BJP. As of now, unification is our priority, it'll be only after that we would think about who'll lead the united opposition," ANI reported.

Sharad Yadav
Lalu Prasad Yadav
LJD
RJD
Bihar
Indian Politics

