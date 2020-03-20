Share trading should be stopped: TMC MP Saugata Roy in Lok Sabha

A TMC member in Lok Sabha on Friday proposed that the government close share trading in the country on account of "bloodbath" on Dalal Street.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Saugata Roy (TMC) said there is a bloodbath in the stock market and huge amount of investors' wealth has been wiped out.

"I have a proposal for the government. Share trading should be stopped as there is a bloodbath in the stock market," he said.

He said there was a hope of announcement of some kind of fiscal stimulus by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Thursday.

"But he did not speak about that," Roy said, adding US President Donald Trump has announced $1 trillion fund to deal with the outbreak of coronavirus.

Intervening, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the prime minister has announced setting up of a COVID-19 economic response task force.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The government, he said, is taking steps to deal with the matter.

"...I do not want to politicise the issue," he said, adding, "If you want to say something, give suggestions to the government".

The task force will intervene if the situation warrants, he said and added that panic is not good.

Manish Tewari (INC) demanded an investigation into a suspected coronavirus patient committing suicide at the Safdarjung Hospital here.

He alleged that the 23-year old, who landed here from Sydney and suspected to be infected with COVID-19, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of the Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday, soon after he was admitted to the facility here by airport authorities.

Tewari said authorities did not give proper information to his mother about his whereabouts and the family ran from one hospital to other.

He said the postmortem was also carried out only on Friday.

"I request the home minister to undertake an investigation into this incident," he said.

He said there was no circumstance for him to commit suicide if he was effected by COVID-19.

The incident also reflects the psychological pressure being faced by people, the Congress leader said.