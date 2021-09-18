Tharoor asks for immediate change of leadership in Cong

Shashi Tharoor asks for immediate change of leadership in Congress

Tharoor said if the Congress has to come back, things should fall in place quickly

IANS
IANS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 18 2021, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 16:23 ist
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Credit: PTI photo

Three-time Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said there should be a new leadership of the Congress party.

"None has spoken a word against Sonia Gandhi, but she herself is saying she wishes to step down and hence a new leadership should take over quickly."

"If Rahul Gandhi wishes to take over, it should happen quickly," said Tharoor to the media as he arrived near Ernakulam on a day that saw the party's Punjab unit implode.

He said if the Congress has to come back, things should fall in place quickly and should get ready to face the elections and for that it should happen now.

Incidentally by now various feeder organisation of the Congress party have been firmly demanding that Rahul Gandhi should take over as the new president.

Tharoor was part of the Group of 23 Congress leaders, who last year wrote a letter to Sonia asking for sweeping changes in the party

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shashi Tharoor
Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

The enduring legacy of Shankar-Jaikishan

The enduring legacy of Shankar-Jaikishan

Taliban’s nightmare: Fearless women

Taliban’s nightmare: Fearless women

DH Toon | Many happy returns of the day, PM Modi

DH Toon | Many happy returns of the day, PM Modi

Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO

Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO

GST council changes rates for goods; check here

GST council changes rates for goods; check here

 