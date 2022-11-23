Shashi Tharoor gets backing from prominent Congress group in Kerala

Even as the Congress leadership in Kerala openly expressed its displeasure over party MP Shashi Tharoor's north Kerala tour, the diplomat-turned-politician seems to be getting the backing of a prominent faction of the Congress in the state.

Tharoor has been invited to inaugurate a public meet of the Youth Congress at Kottayam district in south Kerala on December 3.

It is considered as a political ploy of the Congress-A group in Kerala, which is led by former Chief Minister and AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy. The Youth Congress Kottayam leadership is close to Chandy and Kottayam is Chandy's home town too.

There were also reports that even opposition leader V D Satheesan's picture was initially missing in the posters of the event, but was later included following criticisms.

Leaders of the Congress-A group have been so far maintaining a silence over the north Kerala tour of Tharoor. Hence the decision to invite Tharoor to the Youth Congress event at Kottayam is widely seen as a ploy of Chandy camp to get along with Tharoor, considering the mass support and image Tharoor enjoys.

The Chandy camp could be also quite happy over the setbacks being caused to the current state leadership comprising Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran and opposition leader Satheesan as there were allegations that the duo were acting as the per the directions of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, who has plans to return to state politics during next Assembly election.

Meanwhile, Satheesan's warning targeting Tharoor on Wednesday that "balloons inflated by media will get deflated easily" had also not gone down well with many in the Congress.

Party sources said that a large section in the party was in favour of Tharoor in view of the support he was enjoying from people owing to his profile. His impressive performance in Congress presidential election indeed enhanced his clout within the party. Even many young MLAs and MPs from Kerala already openly backed Tharoor. The state leadership should not be turning a blind eye towards this, said the source.

Tharoor also flayed Satheesan's remarks targeting him, adding that factionalism would not be allowed in the party. "What is the factionalism that I am doing in the party? I am saddened over the allegations against me. If someone asks me officially, I will give a reply," said Tharoor.