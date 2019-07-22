Shatru bats for Priyanka, says she is fit to lead Cong

Former Lok Sabha member from Patna Sahib, Shatrughan Sinha, has showered encomiums on Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and said the way she staged dharna in UP, while on way to Mirzapur, reminded him of Indira Gandhi.

The former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in 1977, had insisted on meeting the Dalit family in Bihar’s Belchi after a massacre, just as Priyanka insisted on meeting the family members at Sonebhadra in UP.

“Day before, the timely involvement of Congress’ most popular, bold and dynamic leader Priyanka Gandhi for Sonebhadra massacre was reminiscent of the late and great Madam Gandhi. During her Belchi days, she had travelled on an elephant. Priyanka broached everything with determination, commitment and courted arrest with a smile,” tweeted Shatru on Monday. “She is a role model for a true dedicated leader. Other political parties should learn and follow her too,” Shatru hastened to add.

Batting for Priyanka as Congress president, the actor-turned-politician, who recently switched over from the BJP to the Congress, said she was the best person to lead the grand old party. “It’s my humble appeal that she would be apt as the party president to lead ahead. It will be shot in the arm,” Shatru said in another tweet.

Castigating Yogi Government for Priyanka’s detention, Shatru said her detention was uncalled for. “Priyanka displayed tremendous composure in those circumstances,” said Shatrughan, who has served as member of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha twice each.