Shatrughan Sinha praises Rahul's LS speech, jitters TMC

Shatrughan Sinha praises Rahul Gandhi's Parliament speech, jitters Trinamool

Sinha also ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deflecting the questions raised by Gandhi over the Adani Group's alleged stock manipulation

IANS
IANS, Kolkata,
  • Feb 10 2023, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 13:27 ist
TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha at Parliament complex during the ongoing Budget Session, Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Actor-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member from Asansol, Shatrughan Sinha's praise of Rahul Gandhi's speech on the floor of Parliament relating to the crash in the prices of stocks of the Adani Group seems to have come as a shocker for his own party.

On Friday, Sinha issued tweets praising Gandhi for his "fiery" speech on the matter. At the same time, Sinha also ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deflecting the questions raised by Gandhi on the matter.

Also Read | Rahul frontrunner for PM post from Opposition camp: TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha

He also tagged the official Twitter handles of All India Trinamool Congress and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

An embarrassed Trinamool Congress leadership started distancing itself from Sinha's remarks. Trinamool Congress's Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said that Sinha's comments are his personal observations and do not necessarily reflect the stand of Trinamool Congress on the matter.

"All we have to say to the Congress is that while it is good that they have organised Bharat Jodo Yatra, at the same time the leadership should attempt to keep the party united," Sen said.

This is not the first time that Sinha's praise for Rahul Gandhi has put the Trinamool Congress in an awkward position. On January 9, the actor-turned-politician showered similar praise on Rahul Gandhi while speaking to media persons and said that Gandhi has emerged as a youth icon and a serious leader, and has been able to destroy the image that his opposition tried to project on him.

Although Congress asked Trinamool to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party leadership refused. So, political observers feel that Sinha's praise for Rahul Gandhi and the Bharat Jodo Yatra have posed discomfort for the Trinamool Congress leadership.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Shatrughan Sinha
Rahul Gandhi
TMC 
Congress 
Indian Politics
Parliament
Hindenburg Adani report

What's Brewing

ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam

ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam

78% Indians fall for ChatGPT-written love letters

78% Indians fall for ChatGPT-written love letters

DH Toon: 'Best spinner is in Parliament'

DH Toon: 'Best spinner is in Parliament'

Meta restores Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

Meta restores Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

Syrian students in B'luru worried about kin back home

Syrian students in B'luru worried about kin back home

 