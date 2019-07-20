Sheila 'Dixit': What's in the spelling?

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday at the age of 81 years. Numerous eminent personalities have expressed their grief and condolences in the social media, with some mistakenly spelling Dikshit as 'Dixit'. To quote Shakespeare and tweak it a bit, 'What's in a spelling'?. Here are some of the eminent personalities who have committed the blunder.

The passing away of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Sheila Dixit is deeply saddening. She was a tall Congress leader known for her congenial nature. Sheilaji was widely respected cutting across party lines. My thoughts are with her bereaved family & supporters. Om Shanti! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 20, 2019

Deeply shocked and anguished to know about the demise of Sheila Dixit Ji. it is a great loss for Congress Party. She was a mass leader and would be hugely missed. May her soul RIP and may God give strength to the bereaved family. pic.twitter.com/tKwEolKIYb — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 20, 2019

My sincerest homage to Sheila Dixit Ji ..It’s a great loss to All ..I liked Her very much ..She exuded love,radiance,smartness,compassion ..all at same time ..I wanted to personally say this to Her..today She’s no more ..I lost the opportunity to tell her so..Sad indeed

ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/kQrDSTwg27 — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) July 20, 2019

Extremely sad to know about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji...she effectively changed the face of Delhi during her tenure. Heartfelt condolences to her family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 20, 2019

I am sorry to know about the sudden demise of Sheila Dixit ji. We were opponents in politics but friends in personal life. She was a fine human being. #SheilaDixit — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 20, 2019

Sad to hear about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji. Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 20, 2019