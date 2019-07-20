Sheila 'Dixit': What's in the spelling?

Sheila 'Dixit': What's in the spelling?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 20 2019, 18:54pm ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2019, 18:58pm ist
Photo credit: PTI

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday at the age of 81 years. Numerous eminent personalities have expressed their grief and condolences in the social media, with some mistakenly spelling Dikshit as 'Dixit'. To quote Shakespeare and tweak it a bit, 'What's in a spelling'?. Here are some of the eminent personalities who have committed the blunder. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sheila Dikshit
Delhi
Congress
Comments (+)
 