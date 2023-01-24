Shinde camp can’t win polls without invoking Balasaheb Thackeray: Uddhav

Describing the rebels as “khokhe-veers”, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray lashed out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde saying that they cannot win elections without invoking Balasaheb Thackeray.

“…. Traitors can be bought and sold with ‘khokhas’ (money)… But not the real Shiv Sainiks,” he said.

Also Read | Uddhav targets BJP, says efforts on to take country towards dictatorship under guise of Hindutva

Without naming Shinde, Thackeray said, “…He says he is a follower of Balasaheb Thackeray…Then he says that he is Narendra Modi’s man…Now he says Sharad Pawar is a sweet person and he takes his advise…So what were we doing in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government?”

Addressing party workers at the Shanmukhananda Hall at Kings’ Circle on the 97th anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, he hailed the leadership of his father and his contribution to Maharashtra.

“If you have guts, announce elections…Come with the photo of (Narendra) Modi…We will come with the photo of Balasaheb…,” Thackeray said amid thunderous applause.

On the issue of his presidency in the wake of proceedings before the Election Commission, Uddhav said, “Nothing will happen…These Shiv Sainiks will decide.”