Shinde faction gets Shiv Sena office in Parliament House

The Eknath Shinde-led faction has been allocated the Shiv Sena office in Parliament House after the Election Commission recognised the Maharashtra Chief Minister's group as the real Shiv Sena.

The decision was taken by the Lok Sabha Secretariat after Shinde faction's floor leader Rahul Shewale sought possession of the designated room for them after the Election Commission recognised Shinde faction as the original Shiv Sena, allowing it to use the “bow and arrow” symbol in elections.

On February 18, sources said, Shewale had written to the Lok Sabha Secretariat seeking allotment of the office for the party. So far, both factions were allowed to use the Shiv Sena office in the Parliament House.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, which has lost claim to the party founded by Bal Thackeray, has been arguing that the Election Commission's decision was faulty. All the three members of Shiv Sena in Rajya Sabha are aligned with Uddhav while a majority of the members in Lok Sabha are with Shinde.