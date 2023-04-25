Shinde, Fadnavis must campaign for MES candidates in Belagavi: Sanjay Raut 

Stepping up pressure on the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday asked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to campaign for Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) candidates in Belagavi if they are really concerned with the welfare and cause of Marathi-speaking people.

The MES is contesting half a dozen seats in Belagavi along the Maharashtra-Karnataka border, according to reports reaching here.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP are planning to help out the MES candidates, according to the initial discussions between the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi partners.

“I am going to Belagavi on 3-4 May,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut told reporters.

Raut said that he had already spoken to Thackeray and Pawar on the issue of supporting the MES candidates.

“I will also request Shinde and Fadnavis to come with us and campaign for the MES candidates in Belagavi,” Raut said, adding: “If they do not come their assurances of standing with the Marathi-speaking people along the bordering areas would be treated hollow…they must participate (in campaigning for MES) actively.”