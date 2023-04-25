Shinde, Fadnavis must campaign for MES candidates: Raut

Shinde, Fadnavis must campaign for MES candidates in Belagavi: Sanjay Raut 

The MES is contesting half a dozen seats in Belagavi 

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 25 2023, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 11:47 ist
Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

Stepping up pressure on the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday asked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to campaign for Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) candidates in Belagavi if they are really concerned with the welfare and cause of Marathi-speaking people. 

The MES is contesting half a dozen seats in Belagavi along the Maharashtra-Karnataka border, according to reports reaching here.  

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP are planning to help out the MES candidates, according to the initial discussions between the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi partners.

“I am going to Belagavi on 3-4 May,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut told reporters.

Raut said that he had already spoken to Thackeray and Pawar on the issue of supporting the MES candidates. 

“I will also request Shinde and Fadnavis to come with us and campaign for the MES candidates in Belagavi,” Raut said, adding: “If they do not come their assurances of standing with the Marathi-speaking people along the bordering areas would be treated hollow…they must participate (in campaigning for MES) actively.”

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Belagavi
India News
Maharashtra
Sanjay Raut
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final

Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final

Last time I'll play Indiana Jones, says Harrison Ford

Last time I'll play Indiana Jones, says Harrison Ford

SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site

SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site

Moon shot: Japan firm to attempt historic lunar landing

Moon shot: Japan firm to attempt historic lunar landing

Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures

Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

 