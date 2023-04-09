Shinde-Fadnavis sound poll bugle for 2024

Nearly ten months after they came to power in Maharashtra by toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis visited the temple town of Ayodhya on Sunday and sounded the bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls — amid chants of Jai Shree Ram.

During the day, Shinde visited the sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple at "Ram janmabhoomi" and bowed down, inspected the under-construction grand temple of lord Ram, offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi, Laxman Killa and performed maha aarti at the banks of the Sarayu river.

Shinde and Fadnavis were accorded a grand welcome as they entered Ayodhya in a procession which was a roadshow of sorts. When Shinde addressed a press conference, the backdrop in saffron had the bow and arrow symbol and photos of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and his mentor Anand Dighe.

Shinde said that the Shiv Sena-BJP would come to power in the state with a full majority.

"Our ideology, which is Hindutva, is the same… the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance would contest the polls together…now we will go to Maharashtra with new energy from Ayodhya and serve the people. In 2024, the Shiv Sena and the BJP's bhagva will be unfurled in the entire state… We will come with full majority," Shinde said in the presence of top leaders of Shiv Sena-BJP and ministers in the saffron alliance government.

Shinde accused Uddhav of going against the dreams of his late father. "It was Balasaheb who had given the slogan 'garv se kaho, hum Hindu hai'…but for the greed of power, he went and had an alliance with those (Congress and NCP) whom late Balasaheb opposed… He went against his father's dreams for the sake of power," Shinde said.

Shinde also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “…some people used to say 'mandir wahi banayenge, tareekh nahi bataenge’… But the PM did not just build the temple, and also told the date… the murti sthapana (idol installation) will happen next January," he said, adding that Modi fulfilled the dream of millions of people and Balasaheb of a grand Ram temple.