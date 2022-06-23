Shinde flaunts support of 42 MLAs, floors Uddhav

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 23 2022, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 15:15 ist

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's camp has swollen to 42 MLAs, further weakening Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's government in the state, with fresh photos from Guwahati's Radisson Blu showing 35 Shiv Sena MLAs and 7 Independent MLAs.

This exodus will deal a bigger blow to Uddhav as the Shiv Sena's strength has now been gutted in the state Assembly from 55 MLAs to 20.

More to follow...

Maharashtra
India News
Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena
MVA
NCP
Indian Politics

