Shinde Sena MLA slammed for comments on Priyanka Chaturvedi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s close aide and Shiv Sena MLA and spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat is facing flak for his comment that Priyanka Chaturvedi was made a Rajya Sabha member "because of her beauty".

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has slammed Shirsat for his 'misogynistic' comments.

Shirsat, however, had quoted former MP Chandrakant Khaire, part of the Shiv Sena (UBT), as having told him this.

Refuting the allegations, Khaire slammed Shirsat and said that everyone in politics knows the latter’s character.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said Shirsat has a “rotten mind” and has "realised his worth". “I don't know how people with such a rotten mindset have survived in politics,” Thackeray said.

“I don't need a traitor who sold his soul to tell me what I look like and why I am where I am,” Priyanka Chaturvedi retorted.

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Castro said, “Disgusting and demeaning statement by Shirsat about Chaturvedi. He has revealed his misogynistic mindset and demeaned all women who have worked hard to achieve a position in the field of politics. Shirsat must apologize to Chaturvedi immediately."