Shiromani Akali Dal establishes contact with regional parties to take on NDA

With an aim to form a joint political front against the National Democratic Alliance, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has started to conduct talks with regional parties to mobilise support.

A day after meeting the Trinamool Congress leaders, representatives SAD met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.

"Uddhav Thackeray said that he'll support all programs of farmers during agitation. He'll also come to the meeting in Delhi two weeks later," the delegation told ANI.

Mumbai: A Shiromani Akali Dal delegation met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray today. "He said that he'll support all programs of farmers during agitation. He'll also come to the meeting in Delhi two weeks later. He said that he'll support farmers' agitation," says the delegation. pic.twitter.com/xbPxGgfnB8 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

SAD's chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has set up a three-member committee comprising Akali leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Prem Singh Chandumajra and Sikander Singh Maluka to coordinate with leaders of the like-minded national and regional parties across the country for an all-round effort to secure justice for the farmers.

Contending that the SAD was establishing contact with all regional parties, Chandumajra said, "In the next week, we will be holding meetings in Delhi to fine-tune our strategy. In a federal structure, states should be taken into confidence by the Centre before tabling such Bills in Parliament. The new laws would only benefit corporate houses."

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which was a part of the BJP-led NDA, quit the coalition in September following the passage of the contentious legislation.

With PTI inputs