Shishir Shinde, who dug up Wankhede pitch, joins Eknath Shinde-led govt in Maharashtra

Firebrand leader Shishir Shinde—who shot into fame in October 1991 when he, along with other Shiv Sena workers, dug up the pitch Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the run up to an India-Pakistan match—joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday, a day after senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, along with eight MLAs, joined the ruling NDA in Maharashtra.

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, at a function in Thane, Eknath Shinde and Shishir Shinde paid tributes to late Balsaheb Thackeray and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe.

A couple of weeks ago, Shishir Shinde had quit the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

During his time with the Shiv Sena, Shishir was considered close to the late Balasaheb.

In October 1991, Shishir and other party workers dug up the Wankhede pitch and poured engine oil on it, thereby rendering the pitch useless and forcing the cancellation of the India-Pakistan series.

The 69-year-old Shinde had earlier served as a Corporator of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and is a two-time former member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

In 2015 when Raj Thackeray left the Shiv Sena and founded the MNS, Shishir joined him.

However, he returned to Shiv Sena in 2018.

On June 30, 2022, after the split, he was appointed the Deputy Leader of Shiv Sena (UBT). However, he was unhappy with Thackeray and his role in the party and decided to quit.