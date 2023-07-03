Shishir Shinde, who dug up Wankhede pitch, joins NDA

Shishir Shinde, who dug up Wankhede pitch, joins Eknath Shinde-led govt in Maharashtra

The firebrand leader had quit the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena (UBT) a couple of weeks back.

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 03 2023, 17:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 17:50 ist
The 69-year-old Shinde had served as a Corporator of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation. Credit: Twitter/@ShishirShinde1

Firebrand leader Shishir Shinde—who shot into fame in October 1991 when he, along with other Shiv Sena workers, dug up the pitch Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the run up to an India-Pakistan match—joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday, a day after senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, along with eight MLAs, joined the ruling NDA in Maharashtra.

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, at a function in Thane, Eknath Shinde and Shishir Shinde paid tributes to late Balsaheb Thackeray and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe.

A couple of weeks ago, Shishir Shinde had quit the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

During his time with the Shiv Sena, Shishir was considered close to the late Balasaheb.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar expels Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel from NCP for anti-party activities

In October 1991, Shishir and other party workers dug up the Wankhede pitch and poured engine oil on it, thereby rendering the pitch useless and forcing the cancellation of the India-Pakistan series.

The 69-year-old Shinde had earlier served as a Corporator of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and is a two-time former member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

In 2015 when Raj Thackeray left the Shiv Sena and founded the MNS, Shishir joined him.

However, he returned to Shiv Sena in 2018.

On June 30, 2022, after the split, he was appointed the Deputy Leader of Shiv Sena (UBT). However, he was unhappy with Thackeray and his role in the party and decided to quit. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shiv Sena
Eknath Shinde
Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT)
Maharashtra
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

How to stop sweating so much: Study

How to stop sweating so much: Study

Allu Arjun,Trivikram join hands for 4th time

Allu Arjun,Trivikram join hands for 4th time

France's wildfires ignite debate over future of forests

France's wildfires ignite debate over future of forests

Captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy

Captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy

Farmers attribute soaring tomato prices to virus

Farmers attribute soaring tomato prices to virus

 