Shiv Sena bagged seats because of Modi, Fadnavis: Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said it was the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and good work of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that helped Shiv Sena bag so many seats.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he said Shiv Sena has insulted the mandate of the people of Maharashtra by siding with Congress and National Congress Party (NCP). Justifying the BJP’s move to form the government in a hush-hush manner along with NCP’s Ajit Pawar, Joshi said the people of Maharashtra had given the mandate to BJP and Shiv Sena to rule. However, the NCP and Congress conducted an ‘operation’ on Shiv Sena and poached them.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has a history of performing such 'operations', he alleged and added that Congress-NCP and Shiv Sena had no moral right to form the government.

The Union minister said the truth regarding the need for BJP to align with NCP will come out at right time and this episode has not dented the image of Prime Minister Modi.

He also clarified that Maharashtra like coup will not happen elsewhere in India, including Goa. He said the Goa coalition government led by BJP is safe and stable.

Siddu’s achievement

Taking a dig at the Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah, Joshi wondered how Siddaramaiah was still dreaming of becoming a chief minister of Karnataka when JD(S) had made it clear that it was he (Siddaramaiah) who was responsible for the fall of Kumaraswamy’s government. “JD(S) will not support Congress,” he said.

Joshi said the only achievement of Siddaramaiah is to bring down a 120 MLA Congress party to 78 and 9 MPs to one in State.