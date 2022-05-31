'Shiv Sena betrayed BJP for Maharashtra CM's post'

Shiv Sena betrayed BJP for Maharashtra CM's post, alleges Ramdas Athawale

Athawale said that BJP never promised the Chief Minister's post to Shiv Sena

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  May 31 2022, 02:31 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 02:31 ist
Ramdas Athawale. Credit: PTI file photo

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Monday alleged that the Shiv Sena "betrayed" BJP for the post of Chief Minister in Maharashtra.

"Sanjay Raut may say that his government is good but the truth is different. Sanjay Raut says that they have not cheated but the truth is that Shiv Sena has betrayed BJP," Athawale told ANI.

Athawale told ANI that BJP never promised the Chief Minister's post to Shiv Sena and claimed that it is Shiv Sena who created a rift with BJP.

"I have worked with both Shiv Sena and BJP and I know that the Chief Minister's post was not promised to Shiv Sena by Amit Shah, and despite that Shiv Sena made a lot of requests and demanded the post for two and a half years. Shiv Sena created a rift with BJP and then left. So I am saying Shiv Sena has betrayed BJP," he said.

"I think the people of Maharashtra know how good the government of Maharashtra is. The people of Maharashtra know what work they have done in two and a half years. That is why it is not right to say that the state government is good," he added.

Ramdas Athawale
BJP
Shiv Sena
Maharashtra
Indian Politics

