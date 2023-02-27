Shiv Sena can’t be stolen, it runs in our blood, says Uddhav

Shiv Sena cannot be stolen, as it runs in our blood, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said and urged citizens to ponder whether the country is headed towards a Mogambo ruled Mr India-type situation.

However, Uddhav did not name anyone though the remarks were aimed at Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“As Mogambo said Dudh ka dudh, pani ka pani ho jayaga…just wait, we would show gaumutra also,” Uddhav said at Marathi Bhasha Diwas event organised by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

“Today, I would not speak about the chors. They may have stolen the name and symbol... But let me tell them Shiv Sena cannot be stolen, it runs in our blood,” he said attacking Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who has emerged as Shiv Sena’s chief leader after dislodging the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with the help of BJP.

On the Election Commission, he said: “It is not chunao aayog but is a chuna lagao aayog.