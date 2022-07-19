Shiv Sena MPs meet Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena MPs meet Eknath Shinde

The 12 who met Shinde are among the 18 from the state, and seemed to have shown their allegiance to the incumbent chief minister

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 19 2022, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 17:27 ist
Shinde, along with a handful of other MLAs, had split from the Shiv Sena in June amidst political high drama. Credit: IANS Photo

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faced another major setback after 12 members of parliament (MPs) met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday to purportedly discuss formation of a new group.

In all, the Shiv Sena has 22 MPs—19 in Lok Sabha and three in Rajya Sabha. Of the 19 Lok Sabha MPs, 18 are from Maharashtra and one from Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Read | NCP warns Shiv Sena rebels against criticising Pawars

The 12 who met Shinde are among the 18 from the state, and seemed to have shown their allegiance to the incumbent chief minister. Shinde, along with a handful of other MLAs, had split from the Shiv Sena in June amidst political high drama that saw Uddhav Thackeray resigning as the state chief minister and the dissolution of the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government.

The other six MPs are loyal to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Kalaben Delkar from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, who is the first Sena MP to be elected from outside Maharashtra, was yet to announce her stance.

To form a new group and get recognition, the Shiv Sena would need at least 13 MPs.

Maharashtra
Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena
Uddhav Thackeray
India News

