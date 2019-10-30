Shiv Sena questions visit of EU delegation to Kashmir 

Siding with the Opposition parties, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday questioned the Centre on the logic behind the visit of European Union parliamentary delegation to Jammu & Kashmir.

"You don't want UN intervention... but then why policing of EU is acceptable... does not the presence of Europeans in Kashmir interfere with India's sovereignty," said an editorial in Shiv Sena's Marathi mouthpiece Saamana and its Hindi tabloid version Dophar ka Saamana.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is the Editor of the two newspapers.

"What the delegates of European Union will do, only Home Minister can answer," said the editorial.

However, the Shiv Sena hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah duo for the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir.

"The war in Kashmir is against terrorism and Modi government has won it," it stated.

The Sena further raised questions about why Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was still criticised for taking the issue to the UN, when the EU parliamentarians were allowed to visit Kashmir.