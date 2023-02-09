Shiv Sena skips Opposition MPs’ protest in Rajya Sabha during Modi speech

Opposition parties on Thursday staged a protest throughout Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address seeking a probe into the Adani Group issue. Still, Shiv Sena (Thackeray) was conspicuous by its absence.

Sena along with AAP and BRS had boycotted the debate on the Motion of Thanks but the other two parties joined the protest in the afternoon after Opposition floor managers worked the phone on Wednesday evening.

Sources said AAP and BRS MPs agreed to be part of the joint protest by MPs in the Well of the House in Rajya Sabha but Sena expressed its unwillingness to join the protest. Sena sources said the party had taken a decision and was sticking to it.

Earlier, these three parties had broken ranks with other parties, which decided to join the debate on Motion of Thanks.

However, on Wednesday evening after Modi’s reply in Lok Sabha, sources said the parties decided to raise the decibel levels through a protest, as the Prime Minister did not respond to “any questions raised by their colleagues” in the Lower House.

Opposition MPs also alleged censorship in Rajya Sabha as no visual of them protesting was not shown on Sansad TV. The MPs raised slogans against the Prime Minister throughout his speech.

“There is complete censorship. Not a single Opposition MP protesting against the Prime Minister was shown,” Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O'Brien said.

CENSORSHIP IN #Parliament When PM @narendramodi spoke, no MP from the Opposition @AITCofficial @INCIndia @AamAadmiParty @BRSparty @cpimspeak & others were shown exercising their democratic right inside Rajya Sabha. SHAME @sansad_tv Worse than any Emergency of 5 decades ago. — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) February 9, 2023

"When Prime Minister Modi spoke, no MP from the Opposition -- Trinamool Congress, Congress, AAP, BRS, CPI(M) and others were shown exercising their democratic right inside Rajya Sabha. Shame Sansad TV. Worse than any emergency of five decades ago," he tweeted.