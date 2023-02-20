Shiv Sena symbol row: Uddhav demands dissolution of EC, says BJP can't steal Thackeray name

Reacting to Election Commission's decision to award 'Shiv Sena' name and poll symbol to Eknath Shinde's camp, Uddhav Thackeray on Monday called for dissolution of the election body.

"Election Commission should be dissolved. Election commissioners should be elected by people," said Uddhav Thackeray, adding that the move indicated "death of democracy".

Adding that he has appealed against the EC's decision at the Supreme Court, the former Maharashtra CM further said, "The BJP plans to finish off Shiv Sena; snatching our party name, symbol part of conspiracy."

"You can steal our party name, but can't steal Thackeray name," he added.

Meanwhile, Uddhav on Monday held an urgent meeting with his close associates at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai to decide their future course of action, especially after losing the 'Shiv Sena' name and poll symbol 'bow and arrow' to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Leaders close to Thackeray, including Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, Subhash Desai, Anil Desai and Anil Parab, were present in the meeting held at the Sena Bhavan located in Dadar area. Thackeray has also invited several district level leaders of his camp to discuss the future course of action.

The Election Commission on Friday recognised the Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered allocation of the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it, in the process delivering a big blow to Uddhav Thackeray, whose father Bal Thackeray founded the outfit in 1966.

The EC allowed the Thackeray faction to retain the name Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the ‘flaming torch’ poll symbol, given to it in an interim order in October last year, till the conclusion of the upcoming Assembly bypolls in the state.

(With PTI inputs)