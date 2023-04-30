Shiv Sena (UBT), BJP's Ranes clash over Ratnagiri-super refinery project

A war-of-words has broken out between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Narayan Rane and family ahead of Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to Barsu village in Rajapur tehsil in the wake of protests by local residents against the proposed Ratnagiri-super refinery in the coastal Konkan region. M

Uddhav, a former Chief Minister, who when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power, had proposed the Barsu-Solgaon site, however, now the Shiv Sena (UBT) is siding with the locals.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, Thackeray had prevailed upon the BJP leadership to scrap the project at the Nanar site - when Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister and heading the BJP-Shiv Sena government.

Thackeray had maintained that though he had communicated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the new site, locals needed to be taken into confidence.

Now with the BJP-led NDA -government wants to give a push to the project, however, the protests last week during the soil-strata testing surveys, has jolted the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government.

The Konkan strongman, BJP’s Narayan Rane, who is the Union MSME Minister, had dared Thackeray to visit Ratnagiri. Rane, a former Shiv Sena leader and ex-Chief Minister and former Leader of Opposition and his sons former MP Nilesh Rane and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane are vocal critics of the Thackeray-family.

The senior Rane, reacting to the proposed Thackeray visit, said: “Let me see how he comes…I would hold a parallel gathering, I will not allow politics against development.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson and close Thackeray aide Sanjay Raut said that Konkan is not anyone’s personal property. “We would go, let them try and stop.”

The ongoing protests at Barsu-Solgaon in Rajapur tehsil of Ratnagiri district against the Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (RRPCL) has come as a major challenge to the Shiv Sena-BJP government. Last week, police also had to resort to mild caning and burst tear-gas shells.

The Rs three lakh crore project would be the largest single location refinery complex in the world with a capacity of 60 million tonnes- and it Indian consortium consisting of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) that signed an MoU with Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Aramco) for setting up India's largest refinery and petroleum complex.