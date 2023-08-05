Sena (UBT) to host next I.N.D.I.A meet in Mumbai: Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) to host third meet of Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A in Mumbai on Aug 31- Sep 1: Sanjay Raut

Raut said Thackeray will host visiting opposition leaders, including five chief ministers, for dinner on August 31.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 05 2023, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 15:53 ist
Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will host the third meeting of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A in Mumbai on August 31-September 1, party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after a Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting in this connection, Raut said Thackeray will host visiting opposition leaders, including five chief ministers, for dinner on August 31.

The two-day deliberations, which will be held at Grand Hyatt in the suburbs, will begin in the evening of August 31 and from 10am on September 1. The meeting will be followed by a press conference, Raut informed.

Read | I.N.D.I.A coalition's next meeting likely in Mumbai on Aug 31-Sept 1

MVA leaders will talk to the state government on issues of logistics and security for the visiting leaders, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, he said.

"The MVA leaders who met today resolved to ensure the I.ND.I.A meeting is a success on the lines of the ones in Patna and Bengaluru. We have assigned responsibilities to each of the leaders for preparations of the two-day meeting," Raut said.

Among those who were present for Saturday's meeting were NCP founder Sharad Pawar, his party's state unit chief Jayant Patil and national working president Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and colleagues Subhash Desai and Raut, Congress leaders and former chief ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan, Congress Legislature Party chief Balasaheb Thorat, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar and Congress state unit chief Nana Patole.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) is an opposition alliance of 26 parties formed recently to take on the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sanjay Raut
India News
Indian Politics
Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
I.N.D.I.A

Related videos

What's Brewing

H S Prannoy reaches final of Australia Open

H S Prannoy reaches final of Australia Open

Odisha declares Hepatitis B, C as notifiable diseases

Odisha declares Hepatitis B, C as notifiable diseases

House panel recommends upping taxes on tobacco products

House panel recommends upping taxes on tobacco products

7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project

7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project

India’s wildlife: Looking beyond tigers

India’s wildlife: Looking beyond tigers

Striking writers, studios meet over contract talks

Striking writers, studios meet over contract talks

Chaos in New York over YouTubers' PlayStation giveaway

Chaos in New York over YouTubers' PlayStation giveaway

 