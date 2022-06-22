Shiv Sena welcome if they want to join hands again: BJP

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi government tiptoes towards dissolution or a hung Assembly, leaders of the BJP said that they are confident that the Shinde faction will be announced as the "real Shiv Sena".

DH spoke to leaders who said that while the BJP has nothing to do with the political developments of the last 24 hours, it will welcome the Shiv Sena if they want to form the government with them.

BJP leader Omprakash Dhurve, the state co-in-charge for Maharashtra, told DH they are not surprised about the turn of events.

"The Shiv Sena has been our friend. The greed of the CM's seat led them to ally with people with whom they do not identify ideologically. While the big leaders thrive in Mumbai, the ones on the ground face the music from the people they represent," Dhurve said.

He added that the BJP extends its support for government formation. "We will definitely support if a government is formed, but if they want to come back, they are more than welcome," Dhurve said.

Read | Maharashtra political crisis spotlights defection issue

Criticism mounted against the BJP that they have played a part in the developments in Maharashtra, with the party's leaders convening in Surat with the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and then flying them to Assam, both BJP-ruled states. However, Dhurve refuted any such role of the saffron party. "The BJP has no role in this; the Shiv Sena leaders are going on their own," he said.

Party spokesperson Suresh Nakhua said that there is no doubt that the numbers will be managed. "The game for the MVA is now pretty much over," he said.

While the BJP's involvement remains a matter of debate, the party is not too keen to do anything to help the Shiv Sena, especially after the 2019 attempt by former CM Devendra Fadnavis backfired.

The best bet for the party, said an MP from the state, was if Shinde cobbles up the numbers; he now needs the support of 38 MLAs to declare the Thackeray faction invalid under the Anti-Defection Law 1985.

With Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari down with Covid-19, the role of deputy speaker Narhari Sitaram Zirwal is now under focus.