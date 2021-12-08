Shiv Sena's Raut follows up Rahul meeting with Priyanka talks

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday followed up his meeting with Rahul Gandhi by holding discussions with Congress' General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, making it clear that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party sees the "grand old party" as the fulcrum of the Opposition, albeit seeking a stronger grouping.

After his meeting with Priyanka, the Sena leader described the discussions as "positive" and that they were thinking of working together in Uttar Pradesh and Goa. Priyanka is the party in-charge for Uttar Pradesh. With this, Sena has once again made it clear that it is not in favour of the Trinamool Congress' latest efforts of taking the lead of an opposition front.

Sources earlier said that Sena, which, otherwise, plans to contest 22 of the 40 seats, is also exploring the possibility of an alliance with Congress in poll-bound Goa. Congress is also in talks with NCP.

Raut is learnt to have told Rahul that an alliance will pool in anti-BJP forces that could blunt the Trinamool Congress-led efforts. Though unrelated to the meeting with Raut, Rahul also had a meeting with party observer P Chidambaram and party in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on poll strategy in Goa on Tuesday.

Sources said Raut has conveyed to Rahul during Tuesday's meeting that he needs to take the lead in reaching out to non-BJP parties and strengthen the existing United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

He is learnt to have told the former Congress president that the UPA is in "no doubt weak" or virtually non-existent but Congress has to take the lead in creating a grouping of anti-BJP forces. Sena's view is that without Congress, there could not be a credible opposition to the BJP, sources said.

Sena was critical of Trinamool Congress' aggressive approach against the Congress and feared that it would be counter-productive in the fight against the BJP. Raut is learnt to have shared this perception with Rahul as well as Priyanka.

Sources said there was no decision on Sena formally joining the UPA but the Congress leadership could make a formal request for the same. A senior Congress leader said that for all practical purposes, Sena is in the UPA and it is only a formality.

Sena leaders are also expecting Rahul to meet Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai later this month. Rahul is likely to be in Mumbai on December 28 to attend a party event.

Senior leaders are appreciative of the "clear-cut support" given by Sena at a time when perception is growing that regional parties are drifting away from the Congress.

