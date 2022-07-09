Shivpal declares support for NDA Prez nominee Murmu

Shivpal Yadav declares support for NDA presidential nominee Murmu

Shivpal Yadav, whose relationship with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav is strained after the UP polls results, has been meeting Adityanath

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 09 2022, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 16:02 ist
Shivpal Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

Shivpal Yadav, who heads the PSP(L) and is currently an SP MLA, on Saturday said he has "decided" to vote for Droupadi Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance's candidate in the upcoming presidential elections.

"Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath jee had sought my vote (for Droupadi Murmu), and I have decided that I will vote for the NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu," Yadav told reporters here on Saturday.

SP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar and Yadav (who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party - Lohia) on Friday had attended a dinner hosted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath in the honour of NDA's presidential candidate Murmu, a development showing chink in the opposition camp that is backing Yashwant Sinha for the top constitutional post.

Also Read | Naveen Patnaik kept ‘rakhi’ promise, will be indebted to him for support: Droupadi Murmu

Jansatta Dal Loktantrik chief Raghuraj Pratap Singh, also known as Raja Bhaiya, and the lone Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA in Uttar Pradesh, Uma Shankar Singh, were also present at the CM's official residence, sources in the Chief Minister's Office had said.

Raja Bhaiya also confirmed to the media that he, Rajbhar, Yadav and Uma Shankar Singh were part of the dinner.

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Rajbhar, who was not invited by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in the opposition leaders' meeting with Sinha, has already said he will take a call on the presidential polls on his own.

Earlier on Friday, he (Rajbhar) had said in Mau, where his party held a meeting, that the SBSP will make public its decision on the presidential polls on July 12.

Also Read | Murmu's Kolkata visit cancelled due to national mourning for Shinzo Abe

But his presence at the dinner hosted by Adityanath indicates his inclination towards the NDA nominee.

Shivpal Yadav, whose relationship with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav is strained after the UP polls results, has been meeting Adityanath and attacking the SP chief on several issues.

Though not aligned with either ruling or opposition camp, Raja Bhaiya's presence in the dinner shows his preference for the presidential polls.

The presence of BSP MLA Uma Shankar Singh in the dinner reconfirms Mayawati's announcement of support to Murmu, who is a woman and also hails from Scheduled Tribes.

Rajbhar's party has six MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. He had fought the recent assembly polls as a partner of the SP-led opposition grouping.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shivpal Yadav
Samajwadi Party
Droupadi Murmu
National Democratic Alliance
NDA
India News
Presidential Elections
BJP

What's Brewing

R Balki pays tribute to Guru Dutt with 'Chup' teaser

R Balki pays tribute to Guru Dutt with 'Chup' teaser

Abe impersonated 'Super Mario' to aid Tokyo Olympics

Abe impersonated 'Super Mario' to aid Tokyo Olympics

North Korea's Kim holds mass photo session amid Covid

North Korea's Kim holds mass photo session amid Covid

Heritage Varanasi hotel gets featured in Michelin Guide

Heritage Varanasi hotel gets featured in Michelin Guide

Raaj Kumar was a versatile genius

Raaj Kumar was a versatile genius

Bengaluru girl designs sets for Hollywood

Bengaluru girl designs sets for Hollywood

 