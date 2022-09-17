Shivpal Yadav's party to go solo in local body polls

Shivpal Yadav's party to go solo in local body elections

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 17 2022, 10:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2022, 10:11 ist
File photo shows Shivpal Yadav, and his nephew Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president Shivpal Singh Yadav has said his party will contest the local body elections in the state alone.

Presiding over a party meeting on Friday, Yadav said his party is taking lessons from past experiences and will contest the upcoming local body elections on its own.

According to a press release, Yadav said his party will move ahead with principles of progressive socialism and inclusive nationalism.

Without naming anyone, he said no one is allowed to do politics of division and hatred in the name of Lord Ram. Education, medicine, electricity and drinking water should be made accessible and cheap, he added.

Shivpal Yadav is the uncle of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and younger brother of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Shivpal Yadav and his nephew had parted ways ahead of the Assembly polls in 2017.

He formed the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) in 2018 but before the 2022 Assembly elections, both leaders came on one platform.

He was elected from Jaswantnagar assembly constituency on the SP ticket.

However, just after the elections, the differences between the two surfaced again.

Uttar Pradesh
Akhilesh Yadav
Shivpal Yadav
Indian Politics

