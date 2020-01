Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday faced a storm overindulging in "inflammatory" sloganeering during a campaign meeting for the Delhi Assembly election, which was later attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Video footage of Thakur clapping his hands and chanting, "desh ke gaddaron ko (traitors of the country)..." to which the crowd responded, "goli maaro saalon ko (shoot them all)", went viral on social media.

