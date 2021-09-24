Shortcuts will cut you short: Gadkari takes a dig at ministers for putting up their own cutouts

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari took a swipe at ministers who publicised their birthdays and became famous by putting up their own cutouts and hoardings, saying that these ‘shortcuts’ will not help in their political careers.

Speaking to students at a national conclave of Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad, Gadkari, without taking any names, said he couldn’t understand why politicians “spend out of their pocket” to put their own cutouts in cities and towns.

“Do you think you can become a big leader by putting cutouts, publishing advertisements? Did Jayprakash Narayan, George Fernandes and Atal Bihar Vajpayee use these methods? Please don’t take shortcuts as shortcuts will cut you short,” the Union Minister is quoted as saying by News18.

Lauding great social leaders who valued honesty and didn’t compromise on their beliefs, Gadkari said those who shift parties and become ministers or chief ministers “don’t remain in public memory for long”.

He also spoke about being photographed during the pandemic when he was helping out people in his constituency. “I soon felt bad about it and asked people not to take my pictures. I got more satisfaction when people appreciated the work,” he said.

Gadkari also urged young politicians and leaders that between a person and a party, the party is bigger and between the party and ideology, ideology takes precedence.

Check out DH's latest videos