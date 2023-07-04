Show number of MLAs supporting you: BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar to Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday dared the Sharad Pawar-led NCP to parade the number of MLAs supporting them. Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government on Sunday as deputy chief minister while eight other NCP MLAs took oath as ministers.

The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly. The Ajit Pawar camp has claimed the support of more than 40 MLAs.

Also Read | No discussion on Leader of Opposition post at Maharashtra Congress meeting; party decides to 'wait and watch'

Speaking to reporters here, Mungantiwar said, “I challenge them (Sharad Pawar-led NCP) to show the number of MLAs supporting them. The MLAs are behind Ajit Pawar. He has chosen to go with development and truth.”

“They (Sharad Pawar-led NCP) can organise a meeting and parade the number of MLAs that are supporting them. They should show their strength,” he said.

Asked about Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other ministers (after the revolt in June last year) claiming Ajit Pawar, as finance minister (in the previous MVA government), was biased in the disbursement of funds, Mungantiwar said the comments were "hyped".

“Now, Shinde is the chief minister and no work file can be stopped if he signs on it,” he said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, comprising the Shiv Sena (then undivided), NCP and Congress, collapsed in June last year after a revolt led by Shinde. The revolt also led to a split in the Shiv Sena.

Later, Shinde became the chief minister with BJP's support.