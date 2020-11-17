Sibal should meet Congress Prez if he has suggestions; his remarks are a loss to party: Tariq Anwar

A day after Kapil Sibal's strong criticism against the Congress and its leadership, senior leader Tariq Anwar condemned Sibal's remarks on Tuesday, siding with Ashok Gehlot.

"What Ashok ji said is true. Kapil Sibal is a senior leader. He should understand that if the party lacks something and he wants to give a suggestion, he should meet the party High Command and president," Anwar told news agency ANI.

What Ashok ji said is true. Kapil Sibal is a senior leader. He should understand that if party lacks something & he wants to give a suggestion, he should meet party High Command & president. If he's giving statement to media, it'll only be a loss to party: Tariq Anwar, Congress https://t.co/gU0q22xBfU pic.twitter.com/MGZ7uFO2Vs — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2020

However, Anwar had earlier cited that Congress failed in making key decisions related to the Mahagathbandhan in a timely manner, which had affected its performance in Bihar Assembly elections.

He also said that Sibal's statements to the media would inadvertently result in a loss for the party.

On Monday, Sibal took a strong stance against the party leadership, spelling out that no reforms or dialogue took place despite 23 senior ministers writing to President Sonia Gandhi demanding a strong, visible leadership. He said that the Congress "was not what it used to be" and was not seen as an "effective alternative". Several things were wrong with the party, of which it was itself made aware, but it not acted upon it, Sibal said.

Read | Instead of listening, Congress turned its back on us: Kapil Sibal

"The writing is on the wall... We know what is wrong with the Congress... The Congress party itself knows all the answers. But they are not willing to recognise those answers. If they do not recognise those answers, then the graph will continue to decline," Sibal had said

He also said that the party has so far not engaged in any introspection on its performance in the Bihar polls and perhaps it was "business as usual" for them.