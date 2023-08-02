Sibal takes dig at BJP over Haryana, Manipur violence

Sibal takes 'achche din' dig at BJP over Maharashtra train firing, Haryana clashes, Manipur violence

He said politics of hate was responsible for such incidents.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2023, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 13:06 ist
Kapil Sibal. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday took a swipe at the BJP over the Maharashtra train firing incident, clashes in Haryana and the violence in Manipur, asking if these were the "achche din" promised.

Read | When PM silent on Manipur till SC remarks, how can I.N.D.I.A have confidence in him: Kapil Sibal

RPF constable Chetan Singh (33) allegedly shot dead his senior Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena and three passengers -- Abdul Kadarbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala (58), Asgar Abbas Sheikh (48) and Syed S (43) -- near Palghar station on the outskirts of Mumbai.

In Haryana, mobs killed a cleric in a late-night attack on a mosque, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana’s Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram.

Manipur witnessed violence for over two months, which broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts of the state to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, killing over 160 people since then and injuring hundreds.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sibal said, "Politics of Hate! Four killed on Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express by RPF Jawan. Victims identified by religion."

"Shops, mosque torched; Naib Imam killed, apart from four others in Nuh. Police allegedly collaborated in violence against women in Manipur. Achche Din?" he asked.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

