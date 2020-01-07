Siddaramaiah ridicules BJP over flood relief fund

Leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah ridiculed the ruling BJP after the Centre announced an additional National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) of Rs 669 crore to the flood-hit Karnataka.

Attacking the BS Yediyurappa-led government for projecting wrong figures about the relief released, Siddaramaiah tweeted, "Reports from State govt officials tells that only Rs 669 Cr of addl funds are released in 2nd installment as opposed to the claim of Rs 1870 cr by Karnataka BJP leaders. At a time when manufacturing industries are closing, BJP's fake news factory is running at full potential [sic]".

"Moved by the plea of Chief Minister, Yediyurappa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released an additional Rs 669.85 crore, taking the total amount to Rs 1,869.85 crore. BJP leaders, who are devotees of the god of lies, attempts to depict the total relief amount as 1200+1869.85 = Rs 3,069 cr is ridiculous," he wrote in another tweet.

A high-level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah had sanctioned the release of NDRF funds on Monday. While a PIB release had claimed that Rs 1,869 crore was approved on Monday, State government officials clarified that the figure was inclusive of Rs 1,200 crore released in October.

Yediyurappa had said that Rs 1,869 cr was released in addition to the Rs 1,200 cr released earlier. "They are releasing the relief amount in phases. PM Modi has taken this decision as soon as he returned from Karnataka," he said.