Signs of discontent in Bengal BJP: Here's what we know so far

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is struggling to keep its troops together in West Bengal in the aftermath of the drubbing it received at the hands of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the assembly elections, with more and more voices criticising the top leadership.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, flew to New Delhi on Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in order to discuss several political issues.

The meet comes at a time when several key TMC turncoats have either distanced themselves or spoken out against some of the BJP’s plans for the state.

Though Adhikari has made mention of imposing Article 356 in his comments to the media, former TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee, who joined the saffron party just ahead of the assembly elections, took a swipe at the BJP leadership through a Facebook post earlier this week. He said threats of imposing Article 365 in West Bengal to oppose the chief minister would not be well-received by the people.

Banerjee, in a Facebook post headlined “There has been enough criticism”, said “to criticise a government which came to power with a massive public mandate and to oppose its Chief Minister, the repeated reference to Delhi (Centre) and Article 356 will not go down well with the people of Bengal”.

The BJP leadership has also come under fire for doing little for the safety of its workers amid post-poll violence in the state. Last week, BJP state president and Kharagpur MP Dilip Ghosh was publicly chastised by his own party workers, and met with protests and slogans at an organisational meeting of the party.

Former TMC general secretary and BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy also skipped a state BJP meeting on post-poll violence, saying he was not informed about it and had been preoccupied with personal problems as his wife is currently suffering from Covid. However, Dilip Ghosh said Roy had been informed and had said he would attend it if he had time.

Moreover, Roy’s son, Subhrangshu, had recently posted on Facebook saying, “before criticising a government elected with people’s support, introspection is the need of the hour”.

Heavyweights Rajib Banerjee and Shamik Bhattacharya also skipped the meet, adding more fuel to reports of discontent within the party.

Many former TMC MLAs, including Dipendu Biswas and Sonali Guha, have written to the party, saying they regret their decision to join the BJP and asked to be taken back.

Recently-appointed TMC national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, has told the press that it wasn’t only turncoats but also some BJP MLAs who were seeking to switch to the TMC and that Mamata Banerjee would make the final call.