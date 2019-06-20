Singer charged with sedition for anti-Yogi posts

Rapper Tarun Kaur Dhillon, better known by her stage name Hard Kaur, has reportedly been booked for sedition for some of her latest social media posts against UP CM Yogi Adityanath and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, according to a report in The Times of India.

An FIR was lodged against Kaur following a complaint by Shashank Shekhar, a lawyer, on Wednesday. The case was registered under sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity different groups on ground of religion, etc), 500 (defamation), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of IPC and section 66 of IT Act.

Kaur, who has been quite active and vocal on social media, had recently put up a slew of posts on Facebook slamming Adityanath and Bhagwat. Shekhar, an RSS volunteer, said that he was "deeply hurt to see derogatory remarks" against the two.

In one of the posts put up on her official Facebook page on June 17, Kaur shared a picture of Adityanath along with a caption that read -- 'IF THIS GUY WAS A SUPERHERO HIS NAME WOULD BE-RAPEMAN YOGI. YOU CALL HIM WHEN YOU WANT YOUR SISTERS, MOTHERS, DAUGHTERS RAPED. NATIONAL HERO. I PERSONALLY CALL HIM #ORANGERAPEMAN #indiastandup'

On the same day, she shared two more posts mentioning the RSS and its chief Bhagwat.

One was a picture of Bhagwat with the caption - HE IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL TERRORIST ATTACKS IN INDIA INCLUDING 26/11, PULWAMA ATTACK. THE FACE OF ALL PROBLEMS IN INDIA. CONSTITUTIONAL CASTEISM IS A CRIME. YOU MOFO’S YOU ARE BANNED BY SARDAR PATEL JI AFTER GANDHI’S MURDER BY GODSE. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO FUNCTION. IN HISTORY MAHATMA BUDDHA AND MAHAVIR FOUGHT AGAINST THE BRAHMINICAL CASTE SYSTEM. YOU ARE NOT A NATIONALIST, YOU ARE A RACIST MURDERER 💯 #fact

The other one was a picture of the book cover of 'Who killed Karkare?' by S.M. Mushrif, former inspector general of police, Maharashtra. The caption of this picture read -- 'RSS DID #indiastandup'