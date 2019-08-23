Singhvi joins Jairam in finding Modi positives

As Congress fights an “ideological” war with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a section of the leadership within the party has cautioned against “demonising” the political opponent and stick to criticising his policies.

After Jairam Ramesh, considered as the brains trust of the Congress, senior lawyer and Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Singhvi has said that demonising Modi was wrong, and the opposition actually ended up helping the prime minister by its strident personal attacks.

“Always said demonising Modi wrong. Not only is he PM of the nation, a one way opposition actually helps him,” Singhvi said.

Only on Thursday, Jairam Ramesh had voiced similar views and said that the Modi model was not totally negative. He asked the political class to recognise the traits he had brought to governance.

Singhvi also agreed with Ramesh and said that actions of the Prime Minister must be judged “isuse-wise and not person-wise”.

“Acts are always good, bad and indifferent—they must be judged issue wise and not person wise. Certainly, Ujjawala scheme is only one amongst other good deeds,” he said.

Ramesh had also cited how successful the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUJ) had turned out for Modi, a point that also had Singhvi nodding in agreement and more.

Ironically, Singhvi’s endorsement of Ramesh came a day after Congress President Sonia Gandhi accused the Modi government of creating an atmosphere of fear and crushing dissent.

“Electoral ups and downs are inevitable. The challenges that our party confronts today are formidable, but we must continue our ideological struggle against the forces that are out to change the very nature of our society, the very idea of India enshrined in our constitution,” Gandhi had said at an event to commemorate 75th birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.