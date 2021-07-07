Six ministers resign ahead of Union Cabinet expansion

At least six ministers, including Sadananda Gowda, on Wednesday tendered their resignations ahead of the reshufle of the NDA government.

Besides Gowda, who held the Chemicals and Fertilisers portfolio, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Ministers of State Raosaheb Danve, Sanjay Dhotre and Debarshree Chaudhari have also quit from the council of ministers.

The first ever reshuffle-cum-expansion of the Council of Ministers of Modi 2.0 is expected to see the inclusion of senior leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane, Bhupender Yadav, Meenakshi Lekhi, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlage among others.

The swearing in ceremony of the new ministers is scheduled at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Danve, a former Maharashtra BJP chief, was the minister of state for Food & Consumer Affairs, Dhotre was the Minister of State for Education and Communications, while Chaudhari was the minister of state for Women and Child Development.