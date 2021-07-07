Cabinet expansion: Which ministers have resigned

Six ministers resign ahead of Union Cabinet expansion

The first ever reshuffle-cum-expansion of the Council of Ministers of Modi 2.0 is expected to see the inclusion of several senior leaders

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 07 2021, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 14:37 ist
Besides Gowda, who held the Chemicals and Fertilisers portfolio, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also tendered resignation among others. Credit: PTI File Photo

At least six ministers, including Sadananda Gowda, on Wednesday tendered their resignations ahead of the reshufle of the NDA government.

Besides Gowda, who held the Chemicals and Fertilisers portfolio, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Ministers of State Raosaheb Danve, Sanjay Dhotre and Debarshree Chaudhari have also quit from the council of ministers.

Read: Labour minister Santosh Gangwar resigns from Cabinet

The first ever reshuffle-cum-expansion of the Council of Ministers of Modi 2.0 is expected to see the inclusion of senior leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane, Bhupender Yadav, Meenakshi Lekhi, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlage among others.

Also read: Modi 2.0 Cabinet to go for a major rejig on July 7; performance, alliance on radar

The swearing in ceremony of the new ministers is scheduled at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Danve, a former Maharashtra BJP chief, was the minister of state for Food & Consumer Affairs, Dhotre was the Minister of State for Education and Communications, while Chaudhari was the minister of state for Women and Child Development.

 

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Union Cabinet

