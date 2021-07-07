Six ministers resign ahead of Union Cabinet expansion

At least six ministers, including Sadananda Gowda, on Wednesday tendered their resignations ahead of the reshufle of the NDA government.
Besides Gowda, who held the Chemicals and Fertilisers portfolio, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Ministers of State Raosaheb Danve, Sanjay Dhotre and Debarshree Chaudhari have also quit from the council of ministers.
Read: Labour minister Santosh Gangwar resigns from Cabinet
The first ever reshuffle-cum-expansion of the Council of Ministers of Modi 2.0 is expected to see the inclusion of senior leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane, Bhupender Yadav, Meenakshi Lekhi, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlage among others.
Also read: Modi 2.0 Cabinet to go for a major rejig on July 7; performance, alliance on radar
The swearing in ceremony of the new ministers is scheduled at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
Danve, a former Maharashtra BJP chief, was the minister of state for Food & Consumer Affairs, Dhotre was the Minister of State for Education and Communications, while Chaudhari was the minister of state for Women and Child Development.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero
Why some bisexual people struggle with mental health
Stay home, Amsterdam tells pot smoking tourists
When Dilip Kumar was to work with Big B, SRK on a film
Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy
Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?
Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final
Dilip Kumar: Star who grew with India as it evolved