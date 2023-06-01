Smriti Irani hits back at Cong over 'missing' poster

Smriti Irani hits back at Congress for sharing her 'missing' poster

Irani's remarks came after the Congress from its official Twitter handle shared a poster of her that read 'missing'

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 01 2023, 10:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 10:40 ist
Congress from its official Twitter handle shared a poster of Smriti Irani that read "missing". Credit: Twitter/@INCIndia

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday hit back at the Congress after it shared her "missing poster", saying she was present in her Parliamentary constituency, and if the grand old party were looking for "former Amethi MP" -- referring to Rahul Gandhi, they need to contact him in the US.

Irani, the Minister of Women and Child Development, in a reply to a tweet by Congress, said: "O divine political creature, I have just left Sirsira village in Salon assembly constituency of Amethi towards Dhuranpur. If you are looking for former MP please contact in the US."

Her remarks came after the Congress from its official Twitter handle shared a poster of Irani that read "missing", while mentioning her Ministry of Women and child Development.

Also read | BJP launches all-out attack against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in US; calls him 'fake Gandhi'

Meanwhile, Mahila Congress acting president Netta D'Souza also slammed the Minister, saying: "You are the Women and Child Development Minister, and many young promising daughters are looking for you for months. Now give a visit."

D'Souza said this while referring to the silence of the Minister on protesting wrestlers, many of whom had won Olympic medal, were on Sunday forcibly removed by police from their protest site on Jantar Mantar after they tried to march towards the new Parliament House building.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Smriti Irani
Indian news
Congress 
Rahul Gandhi
United States

Related videos

What's Brewing

After 100 yrs, Rajasthan sees record-breaking rainfall

After 100 yrs, Rajasthan sees record-breaking rainfall

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The culmination of a journey southward 

The culmination of a journey southward 

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

 