Smriti Irani hits back at Congress for sharing her 'missing' poster

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday hit back at the Congress after it shared her "missing poster", saying she was present in her Parliamentary constituency, and if the grand old party were looking for "former Amethi MP" -- referring to Rahul Gandhi, they need to contact him in the US.

Irani, the Minister of Women and Child Development, in a reply to a tweet by Congress, said: "O divine political creature, I have just left Sirsira village in Salon assembly constituency of Amethi towards Dhuranpur. If you are looking for former MP please contact in the US."

हे दिव्य राजनीतिक प्राणी , मैं अभी सिरसिरा गाँव , विधान सभा सलोन , लोक सभा अमेठी से निकली हूँ धूरनपुर की ओर । अगर पूर्व सांसद को ढूँढ रहे हो तो कृपया अमेरिका संपर्क करें । https://t.co/2rEUKLPCK8 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 31, 2023

Her remarks came after the Congress from its official Twitter handle shared a poster of Irani that read "missing", while mentioning her Ministry of Women and child Development.

Meanwhile, Mahila Congress acting president Netta D'Souza also slammed the Minister, saying: "You are the Women and Child Development Minister, and many young promising daughters are looking for you for months. Now give a visit."

D'Souza said this while referring to the silence of the Minister on protesting wrestlers, many of whom had won Olympic medal, were on Sunday forcibly removed by police from their protest site on Jantar Mantar after they tried to march towards the new Parliament House building.