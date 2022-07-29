Smriti Irani meets President Murmu amid 'Rashtrapatni' remark row

Irani meets President Murmu amid 'Rashtrapatni' row

The Congress and BJP are at loggerheads over the issue with both sides attacking each other since Thursday

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 29 2022, 13:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 16:15 ist
Taking a tough stand, Irani has sought Congress President Sonia Gandhi's apology in the Lok Sabha. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday met President Droupadi Murmu amid controversy over Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark.

"Smt Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women &amp; Child Development and Minority Affairs along with Dr Mahendra Munjpara, MoS for Women &amp; Child Development and Shri John Barla, MoS for Minority Affairs, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," said Rashtrapati Bhavan in a tweet.

Also Read—Sonia-Smriti face-off: 'Rashtrapatni' remark draws fresh battle line between Congress and BJP

Taking a tough stand, Irani has sought Congress President Sonia Gandhi's apology in the Lok Sabha. After meeting the President, Irani tweeted: "Had the privilege of calling upon the Honourable President of India Droupadi Murmu Ji along with MOS @DrMunjparaBJP Ji &amp; @johnbarlabjp Ji."

Also Read—Irani shouted 'you don't know me, who I am' to Sonia: Congress

Irani, on Thursday, demanded an apology from Congress to the President and the country. "A tribal woman from a poor family who created history is being continuously demeaned by the Congress," Irani said.

She alleged that the Congress has been maliciously targeting President Murmu ever since the BJP-led NDA named her its Presidential candidate.

Irani said: "She was called a puppet and a symbol of evil by Congress leaders. The attacks do not seem to stop even after her election to the highest constitutional office of the country. Chowdhury's comment is also demeaning to the rich tribal legacy she represents and to the poor who rise through hard work."

Smriti Irani
Droupadi Murmu
Congress
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India News

