Smriti Irani slams Arvind Kejriwal over dues in Delhi civic body

In a move that might signal the Aam Aadmi Party's elevated position as the primary opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party fielded Union minister Smriti Irani to take on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over the issue of non-payment of dues to employees of the Delhi civic body.

Irani questioned Kejriwal over the dues of Rs 13,000 crores to employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

"There are some questions for Delhi CM Kejriwal. Is it not true that officials of the civic bodies spoke of the need for reforms? Why has he stopped Rs 13,000 crore, in a manner destroying the civic bodies? Is it not true that sanitation workers have not been given their due, parks have not been maintained, JJ Clusters have no development funds and community centres are languishing," Irani said.

She said it is "laughable" that Kejriwal claims that there's an AAP wave in India when the party lost in four out of the five states they had contested in. "AAP has lesser votes than NOTA in UP and Uttarakhand; they lost deposit in 55 of the 70 seats. In Goa, they managed only 6% of the votes," Irani said.

AAP's Punjab victory, where it swept with 92 of the 117 seats, with a 42% vote share, has made it a force to reckon with.

With the AAP in power in two states – on par with Congress – is it inching closer to being the primary opposition party. Electorally, the party has strides to cover. Currently, AAP has a lone Lok Sabha MP and three members in the Upper House. It is also not among the eight parties recognised as national parties in India.

In response to a query on whether the saffron party now considers AAP a more robust Opposition party, Irani said that it does not matter who is in the opposition. "We are delighted to face whoever takes the position of the Opposition party. In 2024, yet again, we will fight the elections under our pradhan sewak to serve the people. As far as AAP is concerned, they should release the Rs 13,000 crores in dues of employees of civic bodies in Delhi," Irani said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: