Smriti's tip to Nirahua to wrest Azamgarh from Akhilesh

Union minister Smriti Irani, who had emerged as the giant killer in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls after she defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the latter's home turf of Amethi, seems to be advising Bhojpuri film star Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirahua on how to wrest the Azamgarh LS seat from Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav in 2024 general elections.

Nirahua had contested against Akhilesh from Azamgarh on BJP ticket but had lost by a huge margin of 2.60 lakh votes.

''I am going (to Azamgarh) after taking suggestions and blessings from Smriti Irani,'' the hugely popular Bhojpuri film star said on his Twitter handle.

Nirahua, who took part in the International Yoga Day celebrations in Azamgarh on Friday said that Smriti Irani had advised him to take up issues confronting the common people and work for the development of the constituency.

He said that he had met Smriti Irani in the national capital during which she gave him the tips.

''Work for the development of the constituency....be in regular contact with the electorate....you (Nirahua) will succeed definitely one day,'' the union minister told Nirahua.

The Bhojpuri cine star vowed to ensure the development of the region. ''I have spoken to the central and state ministers for initiating developmental projects in the constituency,'' he said.

Nirahua said that he would like to contest from Azamgarh again in the next LS polls if the saffron party nominated him from there. ''I do not know if Akhilesh will contest from there again,'' he added.

SP leaders here, however, sought to make light of Nirahua's remarks saying that Akhilesh too would be visiting his LS constituency regularly. ''Akhilesh Yadav had visited Azamgarh immediately after the results to thank the electorate,'' said a senior SP leader here.